Jan 18 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: potential U.S. fiscal shock would
probably have small effects on Canada, boosting GDP by about 0.1
percent by 2018
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: rise in U.S. bond yields, much of
which has been imported into Canada, is at odds with canada's
macroeconomic situation
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: previous export model may have put
too much weight on developments in U.S. economy
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: new economic models predict slower
export growth in future than previous model
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: economic projection continues to
rely on expected effects of domestic fiscal stimulus
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: main ingredient in forecast is
federal infrastructure program, which is not yet evident in
economic indicators we are tracking
