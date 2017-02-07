BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Bombardier Inc
* Canada to give Bombardier C$372 million ($282.14 million) in loans -French-language Radio Canada network
* Radio Canada says C$372 million in loans to Bombardier will be split; two-thirds of money will go to Global 7000 jet, one-third will go to C-Series ($1 = 1.3185 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,