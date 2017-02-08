Feb 7 Bombardier Inc
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is
indeed back"
* Canada innovation minister says investment in Bombardier
reflects vote of confidence in leadership of company
* Canada transportation minister says Ottawa gave less money
to Bombardier than it asked for because company's fortunes
improved
* Bombardier's CEO says one-third of government aid will go
to CSeries
* Canada innovation minister says Bombardier has strong
track record of repaying its loans
* Canada innovation minister says the commitment we got from
company will secure 4,000 jobs in Canada
* Canada innovation minister says loans to Bombardier will
have no interest rate
* Bombardier's CEO says government aid is right level of
support given our actual position, our financial situation has
improved a lot
* Bombardier's CEO does not answer directly when asked about
firm's share structure
* Bombardier's CEO says company's five-year plan did not
assume any support from Ottawa, says aid "is very good news"
* Canada trade minister, asked about potential WTO challenge
by Brazil, "we'll fight that where we need to fight that", notes
other nations support aerospace sectors
* Canada's trade minister says "I'm very much prepared to
defend what we're doing"
* Bombardier's CEO says Quebec's earlier investment in
CSeries is fully compliant with WTO rules
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr)