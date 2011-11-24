OSLO Nov 24 Norway's Statoil and partners will invest around 1.1 billion crowns ($188 million) in the development of Vilje South, a North Sea field that is expected to produce some 5,000 barrels of oil from late 2013, the firm said on Thursday.

The partners in the field, which is estimated to hold 7.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, are Statoil (28.5 percent), France's Total (24.24 percent) and New-York-listed Marathon (49.9 percent) ($1 = 5.8533 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)