BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
OSLO Nov 18 Norway's central bank is offering an F-deposit facility for Nov. 18-21 at a maximum rate of 2.25 percent, the bank said on its page on Friday.
The bank said the deadline for offers was 1400 GMT on Friday.
The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector. The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."