OSLO, June 29 Norwegian trade unions have decided not to escalate the ongoing strike in the country's petroleum sector at this point, union leaders told Reuters after a meeting on Friday.

They will meet again "early next week" to evaluate the situation, they said.

The workers have previously estimated that about 18 percent of the country's oil production has been shut by the conflict that began on Sunday, although the industry and the government's petroleum agency are using lower figures.