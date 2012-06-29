OSLO, June 29 The Norwegian government has no plans to force an end to the ongoing strike in the country's oil and gas sector, an official at the Labour ministry told Reuters on Friday.

"The ministry's perspective on the strike has not changed, we will not do anything as of now. This is a conflict between the parties and we are following the situation closely," senior adviser Gro Oerset said.

Trade unions earlier announced that the strike, which began on Sunday and has cut oil output by up to 18 percent, would not be escalated at this point.