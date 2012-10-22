OSLO Oct 22 Norwegian oil firm Det norske oljeselskap drilled a dry well in the Norwegian North Sea, 25 kilometers west of the Ula field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.

Det norske holds a 35 percent stake in production license 497 while other shareholders include Dana Petroleum (25 percent), Bridge Energy (15 percent), Agora Oil and Gas (15 percent) and Lotos (10 percent) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)