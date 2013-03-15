OSLO, March 15 Gas output at the Oseberg field in the North Sea has been reduced by 21 million cubic metres per day since Thursday due to a power failure, North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said on Friday.

The outage, which started on Thursday at 1600 GMT, will last approximately 45 hours until 1100 GMT on Saturday, Gassco said on its website.

The partners in the Oseberg fied are Statoil (49.30 percent), Total (10 percent), ExxonMobil (4.70 percent), ConocoPhillips (2.40 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (33.60 percent).