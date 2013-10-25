OSLO Oct 25 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of
the world's biggest investors, returned 5.0 percent on its
portfolio in the third quarter of 2013, beating its own
benchmark index by 0.1 percentage point, it said on Friday.
Among the biggest changes in its portfolio, it increased its
holdings in Mexican government bonds by 28 percent. The fund
also increased its holdings in Brazilian debt so that it became
its ninth-biggest bond holding.
The fund also dumped French government bonds, with France
falling out of the top 10 of the fund's top holdings. In the
second quarter, French bonds were in fifth place.
The fund publishes the list of its top 10 government bond
holdings only.
The fund slightly increased the share of equity holdings to
63.6 percent of its portfolio from 63.4 percent three months ago
and slightly cut its ownership of government bonds.
"Stock market returns in the third quarter were driven
mainly by continued economic recovery in developed markets,"
Yngve Slyngstad, the fund's chief executive, said in a
statement.
"But higher economic activity in China led a rebound towards
the end of the period. Fixed income investments continued to
perform relatively poorly."
The fund's investments totaled $477 trillion Norwegian
crowns or $810 billion on Friday.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg in Oslo; editing by Gwladys
Fouche)
(gwladys.fouche@thomsonreuters.com, +47 22 93 69 76)