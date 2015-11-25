Nov 25 DNB Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said:

* "Regarding 2016 we are intending to pay out between 30 and 50 percent, we hope that there should be a step-up from 2015 (payment of 30 percent), but this will be according to what we actually manage to build regarding capital in the time period between" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)