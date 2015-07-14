July 14 Telenor :

* Grameenphone unit reports q2 ebitda nok 1.42 billion (nok 1.1 billion)

* Grameenphone unit reports q2 revenues nok 2.63 billion (nok 1.72 billion)

* Grameenphone unit reports q2 capex nok 638 mln (nok 285 million)

* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 1.1 million to 53.129 million