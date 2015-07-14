BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision to acquire stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan subsidiary
* Says unit signs agreement to buy 30 percent stake in Avy Precision's Dongguan-based subsidiary for 144.2 million yuan ($20.92 million)
July 14 Telenor :
* Grameenphone unit reports q2 ebitda nok 1.42 billion (nok 1.1 billion)
* Grameenphone unit reports q2 revenues nok 2.63 billion (nok 1.72 billion)
* Grameenphone unit reports q2 capex nok 638 mln (nok 285 million)
* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 1.1 million to 53.129 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* German Doctor Exchange GmbH to become 100 pct subsidiary of Allgeier SE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)