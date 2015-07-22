BRIEF-Home Capital reports changes to board of directors
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today
July 22 (Reuters) -
* Norway's oil fund says Norges Bank Investment Management paid 155 million euros for a 50 percent stake in 8 buildings through its joint venture with U.S. Prologis
* The logistics portfolio in which it has bought the stake comprises eight buildings in the United Kingdom, Poland and France, and is valued at 310 million euro
* The transaction did not include any debt financing
* Norges Bank Investment Management bought its stake from Prologis, who previously owned 100 percent of the portfolio
* Prologis will continue to perform the asset management of the portfolio on behalf of the joint venture Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* EMC Insurance Group Inc reports 2017 first quarter results, and announces a presentation by management at the 2017 east coast ideas investor conference