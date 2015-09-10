Sept 10 Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd

* Says places share issue at NOK 122 versus wednesday close at NOK 128

* Raises NOK 844 million ($100 million) in private placement

* Placement, which represents 9.90% of the current outstanding shares, was over-subscribed at the subscription price and supported by existing and new institutional investors

* Says to finance further growth by ordering additional FRSU newbuildings

* Says increased the free float in its share and further strengthened its financial position. This enables the Company to take an even more active role in the growing LNG industry and further strengthen its competitive position in the FSRU segment

* The Private Placement took place through a bookbuilding process managed by ABG Sundal Collier ASA, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities as Joint Bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)