Nov 20 Norway's oil fund says:
* Makes new investment in New York City
* Norway's oil fund says has entered into contract to
acquire a 44 percent interest in a portfolio comprising 11
office properties, in a joint venture with Trinity Wall Street
* Will acquire its 44 percent share in a 75-year ownership
interest for 1.56 billion dollars, valuing the properties at
3.55 billion dollars
* The properties are approximately 94 percent leased and
total over 4.9 million square feet. They are all located in the
Hudson Square neighbourhood of Midtown South in Manhattan
* Binding agreement was signed 20 November 2015 and is
expected to close before year-end 2015