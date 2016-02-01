Feb 1 The EFTA Surevillance Authority on Telenor
Asa
* The EFTA Surveillance Authority is concerned that Telenor
may have abused its dominant position in Norway by obstructing
competitors in two markets involving the provision of mobile
communications services to Norwegian users
* The Statement of Objections concerns Telenor's conduct in
three Norwegian markets: the market for wholesale mobile access
and origination services, the market for mobile broadband
services to residential customers, and the market for mobile
communications services to business customers
* he EFTA Surveillance Authority takes the preliminary view
that Telenor's pricing of access and origination services at the
wholesale level likely impeded competing offers in the market
for mobile broadband services to residential customers. Telenor
charged prices to wholesale customers that were higher than the
prices Telenor offered to residential mobile broadband users.
This behaviour took place from January 2008 until the end of
2012
* In the market for mobile communications services to
business customers, the Authority is concerned that clauses in
Telenor's contracts have impeded competition by making it very
difficult for its customers to switch provider and by making it
overly expensive for competitors to capture customers from
Telenor
* The Authority takes the preliminary view that Telenor has
infringed the EEA competition rules also in this respect.
Telenor's conduct is still ongoing and the Authority is
investigating the period from January 2008 to the present
* Telenor is invited to comment on the Statement of
Objections by 11 April 2016 and may ask to be heard in an oral
hearing
* If the Authority's preliminary conclusions are confirmed,
it may adopt a decision requiring Telenor to cease the conduct
in question, and it may also impose a fine
