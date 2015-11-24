BRIEF-Whatsapp working to fix outage issue "as soon as possible" – spokesperson
* WhatsApp is aware of outage issue and is working to fix it "as soon as possible" – Whatsapp spokesperson
Nov 24 (Reuters) -
* Norway's transport ministry says telecoms regulator to stage auction of mobile phone spectrum, starting Nov 25
* The available frequency spectrum which is being put up for auction can be used to increase 4G capacity
* The 1,800 MHz spectrum auction was postponed in August last year as a result of TeliaSonera's acquisition of the Norwegian arm of competitor Tele2 which was finally approved by Norwegian competition authorities in February (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Extreme Networks reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results