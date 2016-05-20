May 20 Norway's Food Safety Authority says:
* Norway's Food Safety Authority (FSA) does not approve
Norway Royal Salmon's and Nord Senja Laks' applications
for use of triploid salmon in green licences
* The refusal imply that no exemption is granted to new
stocking of triploid salmon in the Northern Region
* FSA rejects applications from NRS Finnmark for exemption
for production of triploid salmon in 2016 in localities Kokelv
and Lille Anguish Fjord
* In addition rejects FSA application from Nord Senja Laks
for exemption for production of triploid salmon in 2016 at the
site Finnvika South
* FSA says the refusal for exemption from Norway Royal
Salmon and Nord Senja Laks was justified by lack of
documentation that production of triploid salmon was welfare
justifiable
* Norway Royal Salmon and Nord Senja Laks can appeal FSA's
refusal
* Appeals in the case will be handled by the Industry and
Fisheries Ministry
