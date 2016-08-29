BRIEF-SDX Energy q1 net revenue $8.1 mln vs $2.1 million
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46
Aug 29 The CEOs of Shell and ConocoPhillips made the following comments to the ONS oil conference in Stavanger, Norway, on Monday:
* Shell CEO Ben van Beurden says sees increase in oil demand of 1-1.5 million barrels per day per year
* Shell CEO says sees future oil demand more dictated by consumer decisions rather than producers' decisions
* ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance says carbon price needs to be $100 or more to reach climate target (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Gwladys Fouche)
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses