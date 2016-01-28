Jan 28 Norway's telecoms regulator says:

* Telenor had the highest bid in final 1,800 mhz spectrum auction, bid was NOK 10,000,100 ($1.16 million)

* Both Telenor and Teliasonera won spectrum in the initial auction, but could not agree on which frequencies should go to which company. The latest auction was held to decide the matter. Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6499 Norwegian crowns)