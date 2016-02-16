BRIEF-Cowell E Holdings says Lee Dong Goo has been appointed as an executive director
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime said:
* Charging former Funcom Chief Executive Officer Trond Arne Aas with alleged market manipulation and insider trading, focusing on a nine-month period in 2011-2012
* Says three other individuals tied to the company are also charged with insider trading
* Lawyers representing the four told financial daily Finansavisen their clients were innocent of the charges
* Lawyers were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 ** "Deteriorating" political environment in Washington combined with increasing tightening in China imply "external demand for Europe might be getting as good as it gets", Jeff Ingraham, managing director of global strategies at Manning & Napier, says