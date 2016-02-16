Feb 16 The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime said:

* Charging former Funcom Chief Executive Officer Trond Arne Aas with alleged market manipulation and insider trading, focusing on a nine-month period in 2011-2012

* Says three other individuals tied to the company are also charged with insider trading

* Lawyers representing the four told financial daily Finansavisen their clients were innocent of the charges

* Lawyers representing the four told financial daily Finansavisen their clients were innocent of the charges