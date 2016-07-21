July 21 Norway's wealth fund says:
* Has sold its 45-percent interest in two large logistics
properties in the U.S. through its joint venture with Prologis
. One property was New Jersey and one was near Boston
* Disposed of its interest for $43.8 million and $47.5
million respectively. The two disposals were unrelated, but were
both completed in April 2016
* It bought the properties in May 2015, as part of a large
portfolio consisting of 322 properties located across 17 U.S.
states, by acquiring a 45-percent interest in the portfolio for
$2.3 billion.
