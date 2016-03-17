UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
* Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen says cuts forecast for 2016 global salmon supply to minus 6 percent compared to 2015 from previous forecast minus 3 percent due Chile algal bloom
* CEO says Chile has lost 25 mln fish due to early slaughtering.
* CEO says "This make us expecting higher salmon prices in 2016 than we expected only three weeks ago"
* CEO says we notice big frustration in the market now. People have problems to get fish delivered.
* CEO says contract prices will rise significantly after Easter. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.