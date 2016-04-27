BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Telenor's CEO made the following statements about the company's Myanmar operation:
* We have said for many quarters that the growth in Myanmar can't continue, but it has
* They are not only increasing the EBITDA margin, they are increasing it and are now cash flow positive for the first time. That is very positive
* Despite the aggressive roll out I expect them to be able to stay in the positive territory on cash flow in the quarters to come
* They added 1.8 million new subscribers in the quarter bringing the number up to 15 million
* We now have a 38-39 percent market share. And more than 50 percent use data
* We now have 5,000 sites and cover more than 60 percent of the country and we are way ahead of competitors in the rural positions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;