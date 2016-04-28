April 28 Norwegian bank DNB's Chief
Executive, Rune Bjerke, told a news conference:
* "We maintain our guidance for at least stable volume
weighted margins ... we believe we'll be able to adjust to at
least one more cut in interest rates without having to change
our overall ambition."
* "Our plan is to return to the long-term dividend policy
(of paying out more than 50 percent of profits). We've said this
will happen from 2017 at the latest, so we'll have to see how
the current year develops before we can say if we're able to
return to the long-term policy this year ... it will be at least
in the upper end of the 30-50 percent interval."
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)