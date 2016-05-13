BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 The Norwegian Communications Authority (NKOM) said in a statement:
* Has notified the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) of its intention to extend its current regulation of Telenor in the Norwegian mobile phone market
* Plans to impose stricter regulation of price Telenor charges competitors for access to its network
* Notification to ESA mirrors statement NKOM made on the issue in September Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.