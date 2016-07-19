July 19 Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke made the following statements when asked where the company's future growth is expected to come from:

* Says we believe we can grow in emerging markets like Pakistan, Myanmar and Bangladesh, that is where growth will be coming from

* Says assume that company will be able to grow in the Norwegian market again Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)