July 19 Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke made the following statements when asked for an update on the company's intention to sell its stake in Vimpelcom :

* Says no change in our intention to sell Vimpelcom stake, still working to execute that intention

* Declined to provide any update on timeline for exit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)