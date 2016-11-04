Nov 4 Statoil Asa
* Statoil awards Trestakk contracts to FMC
Technologies, Technip and Aker
Solutions
* Statoil says Aker Solutions gets topside contract, FMC and
Technip get EPCI contracts, no value provided
* FMC Technologies and Technip will jointly deliver an EPCI
contract (engineering, procurement, construction and
installation) - subsea, umbilicals, risers, flowlines -
including subsea template, manifold, subsea trees, completion
system, wellheads, pipelines, risers, control systems, control
cable and marine operations
* Aker Solutions in Trondheim will be awarded the contract
for the Åsgard topside work. The Åsgard A production vessel will
be modified to receive oil and gas from the Trestakk field
* Field is offshore Norway
* Full Trestakk investments are estimated at 5.5 billion
Norwegian crowns
Source text for Eikon: here
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)