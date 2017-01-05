Jan 5 Telenor Asa CEO Sigve Brekke told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Thursday:

* Still considering several options for its India unit, is currently in the midst of a process

* Company is working very actively to exit Vimpelcom investment, declines to give a timeline

* Also working hard to find a solution to its challenges in the Danish market (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)