BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal, natural gas assets in West Virginia
* Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal and natural gas assets in West Virginia
Jan 5 Telenor Asa CEO Sigve Brekke told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Thursday:
* Still considering several options for its India unit, is currently in the midst of a process
* Company is working very actively to exit Vimpelcom investment, declines to give a timeline
* Also working hard to find a solution to its challenges in the Danish market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal and natural gas assets in West Virginia
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $10.3 million versus $14.8 million last year