June 1 Ryanair :
* Ryanair Chief Commercial officer David O'Brien tells a
news conference the airline will cut back on flights to Norway
after new air fare tax was imposed on June 1
* Says Ryanair will cut Norway traffic by 50 percent
* Says company to close down its base at Norway's Rygge
airport on Oct 29
* Says company to start flying 3 times per day from Oslo
Gardermoen airport to London Stansted
* Says "if we get a signal this week that the tax will be
scrapped we won't close the base" at Rygge
(Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg and Stine Jacobsen, editing by
Terje Solsvik)