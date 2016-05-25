French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25 Norway Royal Salmon Asa :
* Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries reverses The Food and Safety Authority's decision to reject Norway Royal Salmon's production of triploid salmon at two locations in Finnmark, in line with the appeal from the company
* Norway Royal Salmon will be allowed to produce 1.6 million triploid salmon in total at the two locations
* The Food Safety Authority rejected Norway Royal Salmon's application for production of triploid salmon on May 20
* The Food Safety Authority rejected Norway Royal Salmon's application for production of triploid salmon on May 20
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT