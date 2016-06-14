BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase farner-bocken company
June 14 (Reuters) -
* Norway's oil ministry says Oseberg Vestflanken 2 field approved for development
* Statoil separately reiterates 2015 projection of reserves at 110 million barrels of oil equivalent; investments estimated at NOK 8.2 billion ($980.59 million)
* The Oseberg Vestflanken 2 development consists of an unmanned wellhead platform with ten well slots. In addition two existing subsea wells will be reused. All wells will be remote-controlled from Oseberg field centre
* Statoil says project resilient, even in a low oil price environment
* Partners in the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 production licence: Statoil Petroleum AS (49.3%), Petoro AS (33.6%), Total E&P Norge AS (14.7%) and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (2.4%)
* First oil is scheduled for the second quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3623 Norwegian crowns)
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017