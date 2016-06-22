June 22 (Reuters) -
* Norway's fisheries ministry says will allow Wilsgaard
Fiskeoppdrett AS and Nor Seafood AS to breed one million sterile
salmon, reversing an earlier decision by Norway's Food Safety
Authority
* This is the second time the ministry has overruled a
decision on so-called triploid salmon
* Ministry says had different legal interpretation than Food
Safety Authority
* Ministry says its decision does not lower the standards
for animal welfare
* Norway Royal Salmon owns 82.49 pct of Nor
Seafood, while Wilsgaard owns the remaining shares. Norway Royal
Salmon also owns 37.5 percent of Wilsgaard
