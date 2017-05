Sept 14 Norwegian bank DNB ASA said:

* Appoints Kjersti Haugland chief economist

* Haugland is currently on maternity leave from Norges Bank, will start in new position at DNB from March next year

* Replaces Oeystein Doerum, who previously announced he would leave DNB for business lobby NHO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)