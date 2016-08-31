Aug 31 Norwegian oil firm Det norske's CEO made
the following statements during a presentation at an oil
industry conference on Wednesday:
* Says the firm's goal is now to be able to sanction new
stand-alone projects at break-even price of $35 per barrel
* The firm, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge
Roekke's Aker and which is soon to merge with BP's
Norwegian business, had previously set a goal of cutting
costs to a level where the firm would be able to approve new
stand-alone developments at $40 oil price
