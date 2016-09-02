Sept 2 Orkla Asa :

* Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sonneveld Group B.V., Orkla Food Ingredients (OFI) has signed and closed an agreement to acquire 70% of the shares in Broer Bakkerijgrondstoffen B.V., a leading manufacturer of almond paste, bakery ingredients and ice cream powder in the Netherlands

* The parties have agreed on a purchase price of EUR 6 million on a debt-free basis (100%)

* The company's former owners are the same who owned the sales and distribution company Briceland, which Orkla acquired in December 2015

* Two of the owners will remain minority shareholders with a total of 30% of the company's shares

* Broer has a total of 32 employees, and achieved a turnover of EUR 17 million in 2015 and EBIT (adj.) of EUR 0.7 million