BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 Norway's Industry and Fisheries Ministry said:
* Norway's state-run Seafood Council may need less money for marketing salmon as demand now outperforms supply globally
* Will consider changes in tariffs paid by companies to the Seafood Council
* Strong growth in value of Norway's seafood exports in recent years has resulted in surging revenues for the Seafood Council, while the need for spending money on marketing has fallen
* Seafood Council's role as coordinator to be maintained
* Has not decided which level the payments to the Seafood Council should be at in the future
* Sets Nov. 17 deadline for feedback on tariff level Source text: bit.ly/2dY5ATF (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: