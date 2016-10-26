Oct 26 Telenor Asa

* CFO says some may see our outlook as somewhat conservative

* CFO says although we see scope for full year ebitda margin above 35 percent, the maintained guidance reflects the usual uncertainty regarding Q4 handset sales

* CFO says in particular there is uncertainty regarding demand and supply of iPhone 7. We launched iPhone 7 in Norway and Sweden and there are still people on the waiting list Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)