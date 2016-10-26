BRIEF-Lightship Capital reports 9.9 pct in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, says may talk to co's board
* Lightship Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of May 10 - SEC filing
Oct 26 Storebrand Asa
* CEO Odd Arild Grefstad says company is well positioned to give owners a good return on investment in the form of dividends and/or share buybacks in the coming time
* Grefstad says Q3 report strengthens company's dividend guidance; expects to pay at least a half dividend for 2016
* CFO Lars Loeddesoel says company expects growth rate in insurance industry to be back at double digit level within 18-24 months
* Storebrand on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
