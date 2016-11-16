Nov 16 Norway state oil firm Petoro's CEO,
Grethe Moen, told an industry conference in Stavanger, Norway,
on Wednesday:
* "The absence of key players like ExxonMobil, Shell, Total
and ENI in the 23rd licensing round is in our view worrying and
underline the challenge that we have to maintain the activity in
the future," Moen said
* In May, Norway awarded 10 new licenses in the so-called
23rd licensing round for new exploration areas, which for the
first time is granting access to an offshore border zone with
Russia in the Arctic Barents Sea.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)