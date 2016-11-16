Nov 16 Norway state oil firm Petoro's CEO,
Grethe Moen, told an industry conference in Stavanger, Norway,
on Wednesday:
** Says expects concept for the first part of Troll phase 3
development to be selected in 2017
** Phase 3 covers development of gas reserves in Troll Vest
** Says the selection will include subsea templates and
flowline
** Partners in Statoil-operated Troll field are
Petoro, Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips
.
** Says also expects concept for the future development of
Askeladd structure of the Arctic Snoehvit gas field to be
selected in 2017
** Snoehvit feeds Europe's only plant for producing
liquefied natural gas (LNG)
** Partners in Statoil-operated Snoehvit field include
Norway's state-owned Petoro, French Total and Engie
, and DEA Norge
** Says expects investment decisions for the Arctic Johan
Castberg field and the Snorre Expansion Project in 2017
