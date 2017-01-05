UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 Industry lobby group Finance Norway said:
* Cost of damage in Norway from hurricane Urd estimated at NOK 180 million ($20.97 million)
* Says damage to cars and boats will come in addition
* Final number could still change
* Top Norwegian insurers include Storebrand, Gjensidige, DNB and If, among others ($1 = 8.5826 Norwegian crowns)
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)