Jan 26 Norges Bank Investment Management, the manager of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, said:

* The partnership between Norges Bank Real Estate Management and Prologis Inc. has sold three logistics properties in the San Francisco Bay area

* The buyer of the portfolio was JLL Income Property Trust

* Norges Bank Real Estate Management received 38.3 million dollars for its 45 percent ownership interest

* The properties were acquired by the partnership during development in May 2015, and Norges Bank Real Estate Management paid 24.3 million dollars for its ownership interest Source text: bit.ly/2jiWH4E (Reporting By Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)