GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
Feb 2 Telenor Asa CEO Sigve Brekke said during a strategy update on Thursday:
* Not looking at any big acquisitions as we speak
* Is having a walk-through of all assets in portfolio viewed as non-strategic
* Haven't found long term solution for India yet but we are continuously looking for it
* Will take the next steps to exit Vimpelcom when we feel the time is right Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: