Feb 2 Telenor Asa CEO Sigve Brekke said during a strategy update on Thursday:

* Not looking at any big acquisitions as we speak

* Is having a walk-through of all assets in portfolio viewed as non-strategic

* Haven't found long term solution for India yet but we are continuously looking for it

* Will take the next steps to exit Vimpelcom when we feel the time is right Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)