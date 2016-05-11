BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
May 18 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/lhpjnw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 Soap & Allied Industries Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 2016 turnover of 125.2 million rupees versus 130.2 million rupees year ago
* Qtrly profit before tax 2.1 million rupees versus loss of 5.7 million rupees Source : bit.ly/21W60sa Further company coverage:
May 18 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as it seeks to sell more to construction contractors.