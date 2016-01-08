Jan 8 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Said on Friday it bought a 49.99999936 percent stake in Spanish investment bank Banco Inversis SA for 21.74 million euros ($23.7 million).

* The acquisition reinforces SCOA's investment in the financial area, provides competitive advantages on a global level, marking entry into the institutional investment market.

* Banco Inversis has over 1 million client accounts and manages over 50 billion euros in assets. It had a solvency ratio of 23.3 percent as of mid-2015.

($1 = 0.9181 euros)