March 17 Angelo Pauperio, Co-CEO of Portuguese
retailer Sonae tells Reuters after company posted an
increase in 2015 net profit on one-offs and a small rise in
sales :
* Focus on maintaining leadership in discounts is more
important than margin concerns.
* "We have to do two things simultaneously - improve
discounts to clients and improve operating efficiency. If we
manage to keep margin gains while doing this it would be better
than giving up on them," he says.
* Sonae's access to market financing is favourable, allows
to eye new investment.
* Comfortable with 55 percent food retail property freehold
after sale and leaseback deals worth 376 million euros last
year.
* "We are comfortable with the current level. We are not
pressured to do more of that at the moment," Pauperio
says.Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)