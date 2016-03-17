March 17 Angelo Pauperio, Co-CEO of Portuguese retailer Sonae tells Reuters after company posted an increase in 2015 net profit on one-offs and a small rise in sales :

* Focus on maintaining leadership in discounts is more important than margin concerns.

* "We have to do two things simultaneously - improve discounts to clients and improve operating efficiency. If we manage to keep margin gains while doing this it would be better than giving up on them," he says.

* Sonae's access to market financing is favourable, allows to eye new investment.

* Comfortable with 55 percent food retail property freehold after sale and leaseback deals worth 376 million euros last year.

* "We are comfortable with the current level. We are not pressured to do more of that at the moment," Pauperio says.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)