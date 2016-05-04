May 4 (Reuters) -

* French AMF market watchdog says China's Dongfeng holds 17.6 percent of voting rights in PSA Peugeot Citroen following attribution of double voting rights under the so-called Florange law, a move rewarding long-term investors.

* The Chinese group, which became a PSA shareholder in 2014, held 110,622,220 PSA shares (13.68 percent of capital) and 180,488,886 voting right (17.16 percent of total) as of April 29. (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)