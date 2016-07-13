PARIS, July 13 French President Francois
Hollande will meet the leaders of Germany and Italy in Italy in
the third week of August, France's government spokesman said on
Wednesday,
Hollande, German Chencellor Angela Merkel and Italy Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi have been in close contact following
Britain's referendum vote in favour of leaving the European
Union.
French goverment spokesman and minister Stephane Le Foll
told reporters that France's position following the June 23 vote
remained unchanged with the arrival of Theresa May as new UK
prime minister.
Paris has called for rapid execution of the procedures that
allow for a British departure from a group of states that will
drop from 28 to 27 when Britain goes.
May has said she will not be triggering those procedures
before the end of this year.
(Reporting by Elisabeth Pineau; Writing by Brian Love)